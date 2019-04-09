TOLEDO, Ohio — The highly anticipated 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is making an exclusive appearance at Dave White Chevrolet.

And some might say that the little red corvette on display will easily give you a love that's gonna last.

"We just wanted to show people what they could get. Just kind of a sneak preview. GM offered this opportunity and I thought, ‘You know, what a great idea.’ We’re always trying to do things within the community and I thought, you know, ‘This would probably draw a lot of people out here and show people what’s coming, and get people excited about something," said Joe Mehling the general manager at Dave White Chevrolet.

The sneak peak is happening Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. well before it goes on sale.

wtol

Corvette enthusiasts around the country will get an up-close look at the car which is said to be in a league of it's own. It is a first-ever production, mid-engine Corvette with a new standard design, performance, technology and craftsmanship.

“It’s interesting. It’s a brand new, state of the art car. With the C8 series coming out now, it’s something to look at. And going from a front engine to a mid-engine car, what more could you want to do. See it when it first comes out," said possible customer Ed Edwards.

The tour also offers numerous interactive displays including vehicle specialists teaching people how to personalize their own corvette.

wtol

“This exclusive tour gives Corvette enthusiasts the opportunity to engage with the all-new 2020 Corvette Stingray in their own city before it officially hits showroom floors,” said Brian Sweeney, Chevrolet U.S. vice president.“ We designed the tour with fans in mind and are thrilled for them to be some of the first to see the mid-engine Corvette at their local dealership.”

This one-of-a-kind fan experience is happening on both the east and west coasts and will make more than 125 stops at select dealerships arcoss the country.

The tour ends in early 2020.