TOLEDO, Ohio — It's that time again where Lucas County officials are asking residents to participate in the 2020 census, because of the role it plays in our community.

If you don't know what the census is, it's a government process that happens every ten years to take count of the people in the community. But that's not the only thing the census is used for.

"It's important to get the count and an accurate count because it determines how much finding we get from the federal government," said Lucas County's 2020 Census coordinator, Deborah Barnett.

The census also helps with determining how congressional lines are drawn for representatives in the area, although funding is the biggest result.

Money from the census goes toward schools, hospitals, bridges, buildings and many other things to help continue the area's growth.

"In our last census, 2010, it was estimated that Lucas County was under-counted by 20 percent," said Barnett.

That under representation means the county didn't receive easy funding. She said the dollar amount was $1,814 per person, per year, for ten years.

"So that's quite a bit of money that we need to come back into our community," said Barnett.

In order to bring the money to the area, Lucas County is pushing to get the census information out, and need people to help do so.

"They want to hire people from our communities. They're good paying jobs, they're anywhere from $13.50 an hour to $23.50 an hour," said Barnett.

These jobs aren't just the people who go door-to-door to get numbers. Positions range and they can lead to permanent positions with the census.

Barnett said they have been working on logistics since May 2019 and will begin sending out information in March 2020 to get count. The census will end around July 2020.

If you're interested in a job the link to apply is available here.

