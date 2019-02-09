TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds turned out to Monday morning's Labor Day parade downtown to show support for the Glass City's working class.

"I support them because they work for our community," parade attendee T'yanna Green said.

Boiled down, that was the common theme at this year's parade, which saw folks line the streets downtown, high school marching bands providing the soundtrack and workers...doing anything but working.

"The working people work so hard for us and do so many things for us," Judge Jack Puffenberger said. "There should be a day we at least celebrate them, on one day at least."

"It's fun to see that our community... we always support each other, you know?" 14-year-old Alexa Evans said. "So it's good to see that people still care about each other in our world nowadays."

The turnout downtown was clearly a show of support for laborers, but also a signal of unity.

"It's important for the working families to come together and also those that went before us in the labor force," UAW Local 12 member Earl Hopings said.

"We are one," added NAACP Toledo president Ray Wood. "We are one with labor, with government, with the community, with churches. We're one and we can do a lot more together than we can do apart. So this is just an expression of our support for labor."

