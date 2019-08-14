NORTHWEST, Ohio — We've known for some time that 2019 has been one of the hardest on farmers in a generation. Repeated rounds of rain make planting impossible for many fields from April through June. New numbers just released from the USDA shows northwest Ohio was one of the worst hit areas of the entire midwest.

Total planted crops in just our area were down 1.2 million acres compared to a year ago. Field corn took the biggest hit with more than a 500,000 acre drip versus 2018.

A breakdown by counties shows Wood County the bullseye with more than 70,000 less acres of corn planted this year. Prevent acres surged from only 7,000 in all of northwest Ohio last year to more than 500,000 this year.

A truly historic, in the worst sense of the term, spring planting season for local farmers.





