PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The final days of summer were celebrated in Perrysburg last night.

"Harrison Rally Day" brought hundreds downtown as temperatures reached into the upper 80s.

Two hundred booths were set up featuring arts, crafts, non-profits and businesses. There was also food, entertainment and fun activities for the kids.

"We're in our 30th year today. It's the largest community outdoor festival we put on in Perrysburg," Sandy Latcham with the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The event marks the day William Henry Harrison campaigned in Perrysburg for president during a whistle stop tour in 1840.

He was elected but died 31 days into office.

