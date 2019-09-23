TOLEDO, Ohio — Time to get rowing!

The Toledo Rowing Club's 34th annual Frogtown Regatta is set for this Saturday at International Park.

The event will feature a 3,000 meter course down the Maumee River, starting right around the I-75 bridge and ending in front of a crowd of onlookers at The Docks. The club expects hundreds of athletes from across the Midwest to turn out and compete on the "Mighty Maumee."

This year, Vice President and General Manager of Toledo Refining Company, Mike Gudgeon, will take the lead on the opening ceremony.

"We want to see all of the kids from the area join together and have fun competing, representing their schools and getting to know what a great city Toledo is," Gudgeon said.

TRC Director, Amy Massamore, announced that the Club is partnering with Friends of Lucas County Dogs (FoLCD) to raise money for Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) during the regatta. FoLCD is a non-profit organization formed to supplement the services provided by LC4.

“TRC is excited to partner with FoLCD this year. We’re supporting FoLCD because of all the canine and human lives they change through the power of a forever home. Frogtown will feature adoptable dogs, photo opportunities, and family-friendly activities," Massamore said.

The first event hits the water at 8:40 a.m. You can catch the participants cross the finish line at the Docks at International Park.

For more information, contact Amy Massamore at 419-329-8002 or head online.

