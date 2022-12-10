20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night.
According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
That car, which was carrying 27-year-old Quantrell Thomas, 20-year-old Harley Conley, and a 1-year-old infant, struck Parraz’s car with its front end.
Conley was rushed to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Police say everyone in Parraz’s car, including passengers Victoria Parraz, 53, and Marcellina Ruiz, 38, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ruben Parraz was later booked into the Lucas County Jail on various charges unrelated to the accident, including driving with a suspended license and a previous assault charge.
He's due in court on Monday.
Thomas and the 1-year-old were released at the scene.
Police say it’s unclear who was driving the car with Thomas, Conley, and the infant.
Police also believe alcohol may have played a part in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate.
