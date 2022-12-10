20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

One of the driver's involved in the collision, a 56-year-old Toledo man, was arrested on outstanding charges after the crash and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night.

According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

That car, which was carrying 27-year-old Quantrell Thomas, 20-year-old Harley Conley, and a 1-year-old infant, struck Parraz’s car with its front end.

Conley was rushed to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Police say everyone in Parraz’s car, including passengers Victoria Parraz, 53, and Marcellina Ruiz, 38, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruben Parraz was later booked into the Lucas County Jail on various charges unrelated to the accident, including driving with a suspended license and a previous assault charge.

He's due in court on Monday.

Thomas and the 1-year-old were released at the scene.

Police say it’s unclear who was driving the car with Thomas, Conley, and the infant.

Police also believe alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate.