TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man died on Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a previous assault.

According to police, Antonio Scott, 40, was in an argument with Anthony Jefferson, 20, on July 2. The argument escalated and Jefferson assaulted Scott who was then transported to UTMC.

Scott died Friday night as a result. The same day, Jefferson was charged with murder and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Jefferson is being held on a $75,000 bond.

He will appear in court on August 22 for a pre-trial hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.