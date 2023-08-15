20-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Wood County

Alexandria Whitacre, 20, of Rudolph, Ohio, was pronounced deceased in the hospital after the crash in Bloomfield Township Monday evening.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old died Monday evening after a single-vehicle crash on Cygnet Road in Bloom Township.

Alexandria Whitacre, 20, of Rudolph, Ohio, was traveling westbound on Cygnet Road when her vehicle crossed over the oncoming lane of traffic, continued off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge before coming to a rest, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Whitacre was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

