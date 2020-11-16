x
Toledo police investigating after 2-year-old discovered to have cocaine, amphetamines in his system

At this time, the boy's condition is unknown. So far, no charges have been filed.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after it was discovered a 2-year-old boy had illicit drugs in his system.

According to a police report, the boy's father said they were securing a new rental property when he noticed his child acting lethargic and found a white, powdery substance.

Crews were called to the hospital, where it was initially thought the child had ingested heroin. It was later confirmed to be cocaine and amphetamines.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.

