Toledo police investigating after 2-year-old discovered to have cocaine, amphetamines in his system

At this time, the boy's condition is unknown. So far, no charges have been filed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after it was discovered a 2-year-old boy had illicit drugs in his system.

According to a police report, the boy's father said they were securing a new rental property when he noticed his child acting lethargic and found a white, powdery substance.

Crews were called to the hospital, where it was initially thought the child had ingested heroin. It was later confirmed to be cocaine and amphetamines.

