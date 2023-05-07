OSHP: 2-year-old girl dies after being run over in Champaign County

NORTH LEWISBURG, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday evening after she was run over by an SUV in Champaign County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Mill Street in North Lewisburg.
OSHP said a woman driving a Honda Pilot pulled into a residence and dropped off at least two passengers at the home.
As the woman was backing up, she ran over 2-year-old Dawn Susral, who was previously a passenger in the vehicle.
Susral was taken by CareFlight to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The link to the GoFundMe for Dawn can be found here.
The woman was not injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.