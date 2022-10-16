Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County

OSHP says the collision occurred on County Rd. 592 and County Rd. 31 on Sunday morning when one of the cars failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.

At the same time, 42-year-old Amanda Benavides, from Burgoon, OH was driving south on 31.

Troopers say when Cooper pulled into the path of Benavides her care was struck on the driver’s side.

Both cars overturned as a result of the crash and Benavides’ car went into a house.

Cooper had to be taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo while Benavides was taken to a hospital in Tiffin.

Police don’t think alcohol played a role in the crash.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.