TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire that started in a south Toledo home but soon spread to the house next door, according to the fire department.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours and were able to stop it from spreading to other houses nearby. However, the houses that were on flames were a total loss and will be demolished, according to Battalion Chief Orlando Gonzalez, who was on the scene.

No one was injured.

The fire happened Sunday just before 11:30 a.m. on 1 Marion Court between Canal Avenue and Segur Avenue.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Troopers investigating one-vehicle fatal crash in Sandusky Co.

Vistula: The comeback of the oldest neighborhood in Toledo

Authorities: Los Angeles deputy lied about being shot