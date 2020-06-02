TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters are currently investigating a possible HAZMAT situation on the University of Toledo campus.

Firefighters are responding to smoke coming from a lab in Wolfe Hall after an unknown substance spilled.

Wolfe Hall along with the another campus building, Bowmann-Oddy, are being evacuated.

Drivers should expect delays at West Towerview and West Rocket Drive and are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

WTOL 11 has a crew on scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.