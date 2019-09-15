TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that 3,000 workers could be impacted by an impending strike; that information was based on outdated information from the UAW Local 211's website. According to GM’s website, the Defiance plant employs 617 people. Local 211 sent strike information to 429 people. The Toledo plant has 1,550 unionized workers, putting the number just under 2,000.

Negotiations have broken down between the United Auto Workers union and General Motors, leading to a planned strike of UAW members just before midnight Sunday.

While roughly 49,000 workers are expected to strike nationwide, there are roughly 2,000 who would be impacted between the Toledo and Defiance plants.

Those workers' contracts expired on Saturday before midnight. Union members had previously voted in favor of a strike if a deal was not reached.

Specifically in Toledo, there are 1,550 unionized GM employees. They already have instructions and strike assignments for the first day of picketing given to them by the Local 14.

“Got off at 7:30 this morning, got home and got a little rest, and I called over to the hall to ask if they needed help and they said they needed help assembling the picket signs,” GM Quality Operator, Jamele Walker, said.

UAW officials, who wish not to be identified, said that workers are demanding job security and protection for younger workers, especially as technology progresses. Negotiations began back in July.

UAW Local 14 President Dennis Earl said GM officials are "not willing to recognize the hard work the membership’s been doing and they’re not willing to give an inch. They want to keep all those profits they’ve made since bankruptcy and the American people have bailed them out. They want to keep them all for themselves, they don’t want to share. It’s time that they share with the workers. We need to bring up all the American workers.”

“We’ve given concessions when the bankruptcy occurred, we’ve given up

pay raises to help pay for our benefits. And now, they want us to pay for our benefits and we’re asking for pay raises and they want to take that away by making us pay for the benefits,” Electrical Apprentice at GM, Arthur Espinoza, added.

According to the Associated Press, a person briefed on the bargaining said that General Motors offered the union a deal to make new products at the factories in Lordstown and Detroit, both of which GM planned to close.

The person said General Motors representatives offered to build a new all-electric pickup truck in Detroit. The factory in Lordstown, which already stopped making cars, would become a battery manufacturing plant and could eventually build electric vehicles for a company called Workhorse.

However, talks between the UAW and General Motors broke off on Sunday and union members in both Toledo and Defiance plan to move forward with the strike.

RELATED: The Latest: Source: GM offers new products for closed plants

RELATED: Contracts for General Motors employees expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday

“The biggest thing is commitment. We want sourcing. We want General Motors to make a commitment to the country and the American workers. We also want them to make a commitment to the new hires. There are plants that are out there that have temporary workers that have been there up to three years. We want that to stop. You need to hire these people, give them a life, give them some security,” Earl said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, released a statement Sunday urging GM and UAW to continue working.

“All workers have the right to stand up for fairer compensation, better working conditions, and increased investments for plants in their local communities, including communities like Lordstown who have been hurt by GM’s recent restructuring. I urge GM and UAW to continue working toward a solution that honors the Dignity of Work and that helps Ohio autoworkers, communities and families who all help drive the success of the auto industry in Ohio and across the country,” his entire statement read.

Early Sunday evening, President Donald Trump also asked both sides to make a deal on Twitter.

The Lucas County Democrats tweeted they support the union workers "in their fight with GM."

The last strike with General Motor employees lasted for 67 days in 1970.

This is the second major strike to hit Toledo this year. The St. Vincent Mercy health strike back in May lasted a total of 38 days.

We reached out to a number of local officials for comment on the strike. Defiance Mayor Michael McCann said that he does not have enough information at this time.

We also sent e-mails and made phone calls to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, U.S. Rep Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, Toledo City Council Member Chris Delaney and the UAW Local 112 in Defiance, but are waiting for a response.