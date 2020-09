The firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor burns to the wrist.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo Fire and Rescue Department firefighters were injured while fighting a vacant house fire in east Toledo.

The fire happened at a home on the 900 block of White St.

The battalion chief said the fire was spotted by Toledo police officers doing routine patrol in the area.

