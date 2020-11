Police say their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say two people are lucky to be alive after a nasty crash in central Toledo early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Detroit Ave. and Woodland around 2 a.m.

Police say the driver crashed into a metal pole, ripping the pole out of the ground, before the care burst into flames.

Two people were taken to the hospital; their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.