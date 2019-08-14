TOLEDO, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in south Toledo Wednesday morning.

Toledo Police say the two suspects stole a car at gunpoint from a local garage.

Police attempted to stop the car at 3:55 a.m. but the suspects fled, leading police on a five minute chase.

The chase ended in a crash on South Detroit that smashed the car.

The suspects suffered minor injuries, and police say is a "miracle" they weren't hurt worse.

Police say the crash took down a power line with a transformer on it and debris is scattered all over the road.

WTOL

South Detroit is closed between Garden Lake and Arlington, and police say the road is expected to be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.