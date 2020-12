Police say one woman was stabbed in the head, but the victims' injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were stabbed early Thursday morning after a fight in a south Toledo parking lot.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Southcrest apartments off of South Ave.

Police say the fight broke out in the parking lot between a group of women, two of whom ended up with stab wounds.

