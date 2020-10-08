2 seriously injured in Williams Co. crash

Police say the 18-year-old driver and his passenger went off the road and hit a large tree. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that happened early Monday morning in Williams County.

The crash happened in Superior Township on State Route 576 north of County Road J around 1:28 a.m.

Police say 18-year-old Rowen Scott Beck and passenger 20-year-old Jaden Wantong, both of Montpelier, were in a Ford Fusion when they went off the roadway and hit a large tree.

Beck was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital while Wantong was taken to St. Vincent's by air ambulance, both with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about an hour and a half due to the crash.