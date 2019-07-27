PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Two people were on board a boat when it caught fire on Lake Erie Saturday morning.

Coast Guard officials said the passengers were taken to shore by a Good Samaritan. At this time, it is unclear the extent of their injuries, however, they were life-flighted from the scene.

Viewer Gina Limbert sent us live video of the event.

The boat eventually burned to the waterline.

Coast Guard officials said that MSU Toledo is set to take over as pollution responders. Also on the scene were Port Clinton Police, Fire and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

We are working to gather more information. We will continue to keep you updated.