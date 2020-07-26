2 Put-in-Bay bars cited for violating health orders

Agents visited Mist Bar and T&J’s Smokehouse on the island and issued citations after they say they witnessed different violations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited two Put-In-Bay establishments over the weekend after receiving complaints of the current health orders in place aimed ar reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Agents visited Mist Bar and T&J’s Smokehouse on the island and issued citations after they say they witnessed the following violations:

Mist Bar: Received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed numerous patrons standing and congregating with no social distancing measures in place around both the bar and swim-up bar, as well as in the pool.

T&J’s Smokehouse: Received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons inside the establishment standing in large groups, with the majority not wearing masks. The outside patio was packed with patrons, while people were shoulder to shoulder on the dance floor. Security staff, with masks around their necks, checked identification as a long line of people waited to enter the premise.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Although many bars and restaurants statewide were found in compliance with health orders, the OIU said a number of warnings were issued throughout the weekend.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so all patrons can enjoy a healthy experience,” OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot said. “We educate liquor-permit holders about the order and share information about the best practices agents have observed at compliant establishments to help those who are finding it more difficult. However, when egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken."