2 people shot during west Toledo shoot-out in front of Larchmont Estates

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot early Tuesday morning during a shoot-out in west Toledo.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Cribb St. around 12:30 a.m., right in front of Larchmont Estates.

One man suffered a gunshot wound and crashed his car trying to get away from the shooters, according to police. Several of his vehicle's windows were shot out. That man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say a woman also suffered minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet. Bullets flew into at least one apartment during the shoot-out, and shell casings were scattered in different areas in the street.

Police say the shoot-out involved multiple different shooters. No arrests have yet been made.