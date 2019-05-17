BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run accident.
The incident happened on Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday morning.
Police say the two were crossing the street in front of Taco Bell and were hit by a vehicle.
The driver then fled the scene after hitting them.
The pedestrians were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Bowling Green police are now searching for a vehicle with heavy damage.
This is the third pedestrian hit in as many days.
