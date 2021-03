OVI Task Force officers will be out at 1470 S. McCord Rd. and 2100 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd. from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Two sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in Lucas County on Friday.

OVI Task Force officers will be out at 1470 S. McCord Rd. and 2100 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd. from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

The checkpoints are paid for through the OVI Task Force Grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.