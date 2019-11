LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Two OVI checkpoints have been announced in Lucas County for Saturday.

The checkpoints will be located at 7438 Airport Highway and 7145 Garden Road.

The checkpoints will be held from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m. and will be staffed with offices from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

If you plan on drinking at any time, please don't drive; find an alternative way home.