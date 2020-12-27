Family remembers Ohio University couple killed in crash

According to OSHP, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on Dairy Lane and lost control.

ATHENS, Ohio — A couple who also attended Ohio University died in a crash Sunday morning in Athens.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the single-car crash happened on Dairy Lane near South Park Drive around 8:30 a.m.

According to OSHP, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on Dairy Lane, lost control, overturned and was partially submerged in a creek.

The two students have been identified as 23-year-old Laiken Salyers of Wheelersburg, Ohio and 20-year-old Richard Turner of East Orange, New Jersey.

10TV spoke to the mother and sister of Laiken hours after they learned the news of the loss of their loved one.

Chasity, her mother and sister, Sydney say Laiken just finished a week off work to spend time together for Christmas.

“It was one of the very best Christmases I could ever remember,” Chasity said. “Right now all I’m going to do is look at her pictures, and just remember all of the good, crazy times we’ve had together.”

The mother said her daughter drove back to Athens Christmas night, to her apartment, to open gifts with her boyfriend, Turner.

She said she and Laiken Facetimed Saturday around 6 p.m., she texted her around eight and got no response.

“One of her managers, that’s also one of her very best friends, messaged me and said Laiken didn’t show up to work today, and I’m a little worried, so I called her dad, I called her phone and Rich’s phone and I started panicking then,” Chasity said.

Chasity said Troopers showed up at her front door Sunday morning.

We’re told Turner had siblings as well and cared for them deeply.

Laiken was the oldest of five. There’s Trent, Mia, Kia and Sydney and they all were very close.

“Just really shocked,” Sydney said.

Laiken’s sister said she wants everyone to know that Laiken would appreciate everything, so much.

Her family said she was an incredible softball player, she helped win a state championship at Wheelersburg High School her senior year.

Ohio University released a statement on the death of its two students:

"It is with great sadness that we confirm Laiken Salyers, a fourth-year student in Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions and Richard Turner, a second-year student in Ohio University’s University College, have passed away as the result of a tragic accident. Our hearts go out to their families during the difficult time. The Dean of Students has been in contact with their families, and the University is providing support to students and employees affected by this loss."



OSHP continues to investigate the crash.