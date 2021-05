17-year-old mother is in the hospital in critical condition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 2-month-old boy is dead and his 17-year-old mother is hospitalized after both were found unresponsive at home.

Toledo Police and Fire crews responded to 24 Wayman Palmer Ct. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive juvenile. The boy and mother were located inside.

Both were taken to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead. The mother remains in critical condition.