x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

2 teen girls reported missing after getting into a white Jeep, TPD says

The 13-year-old and the 16-year-old left their location at the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep. If you have any information, call 419-255-1111.
Credit: Toledo police
13 year-old Honesty Howell, left, and 16 year-old Rachel Tucker left their location in the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep. If you have information on their whereabouts, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking the public's help in locating two teen girls who are missing after getting into a Jeep. 

According to police, 13-year-old Honesty Howell and 16-year-old Rachel Tucker left their location in the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep.

Honesty is a black female last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark bonnet. 

Rachel is a white female last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen either of the females, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Credit: Toledo police
13 year-old Honesty Howell, left, and 16 year-old Rachel Tucker left their location in the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep. If you have information on their whereabouts, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Related Articles