2 teen girls reported missing after getting into a white Jeep, TPD says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking the public's help in locating two teen girls who are missing after getting into a Jeep.
According to police, 13-year-old Honesty Howell and 16-year-old Rachel Tucker left their location in the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep.
Honesty is a black female last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark bonnet.
Rachel is a white female last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
If you have seen either of the females, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.