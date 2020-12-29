2 teen girls reported missing after getting into a white Jeep, TPD says

The 13-year-old and the 16-year-old left their location at the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep. If you have any information, call 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking the public's help in locating two teen girls who are missing after getting into a Jeep.

According to police, 13-year-old Honesty Howell and 16-year-old Rachel Tucker left their location in the 1300 block of Nebraska and got into a white Jeep.

Honesty is a black female last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark bonnet.

Rachel is a white female last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.