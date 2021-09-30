Wednesday’s win marks the 59th winner since 2012 of the $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize.

POWELL, Ohio — A GetGo in Powell sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s win marks the 59th winner since 2012 of the $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize. The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32+11 PP+3, according to a release from the Ohio Lottery. So far, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

In addition, the GetGo on Sawmill Parkway in Powell, where the ticket was sold will, receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

The jackpot has now increased to $620 million for Saturday's drawing -- the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history -- offering a potential cash payout of $446 million.