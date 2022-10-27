GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday.
According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
One of the skydivers was transported by Medevac, while the male who was inside the building was transported by squad to Geauga Hospital. The other skydiver refused to be transported to the hospital by squad and friends on scene said that they would transport him to the hospital.
After speaking to the U.S. Parachute Association, neither the Geauga Sheriff nor the Parachute Company will not be reporting the incident to the FAA.
More local news from WKYC:
- Did anybody win the $580 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio
- FORECAST | Sweater weather is back in Northeast Ohio
- Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
- With child RSV on the rise, medical experts warn of risk to adults
- Video shows Shaker Heights police shooting that put high school on lockdown
- Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert
- PHOTOS: Crews battle massive fire at vacant manufacturing building in downtown Canton
- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms precincts can't take absentee ballots on Election Day
- Life sentence for Painesville man guilty of murdering 22-year-old father of 2 in 2021
- Bond set for 2 fishermen indicted on criminal charges from Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament cheating scandal
- 'Kindland' initiative teaches bullying prevention in Wellington
- 3News Investigates: Cleveland police reform monitor to step down
- New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
- The Marshall Project: Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts?