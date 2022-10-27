The accident took place when the two skydivers accidentally became tangled with one another in mid-air.

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday.

According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.

One of the skydivers was transported by Medevac, while the male who was inside the building was transported by squad to Geauga Hospital. The other skydiver refused to be transported to the hospital by squad and friends on scene said that they would transport him to the hospital.

After speaking to the U.S. Parachute Association, neither the Geauga Sheriff nor the Parachute Company will not be reporting the incident to the FAA.