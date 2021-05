Police found two men covered in blood when they arrived at the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were taken to the hospital after an alleged stabbing Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sims in west Toledo.

Police found two men covered in blood suffering from wounds to their heads when they arrived to the scene.

Our crew on the scene saw at least one of the men was handcuffed as he was being taken into the ambulance.