2 Lucas Co. auto title offices closed due to positive COVID-19 tests

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Automobile and Watercraft Title offices in Sylvania and Oregon are closed after employees tested postive for COVID-19.
In accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all employees have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor any symptoms.
Any citizen in need of title-related transactions should contact or visit one of our remaining title offices listed below:
- Lucas County Auto Title 1600 Madison Avenue Toledo, OH 43604 419-213-8844
- Lucas County Auto Title 4465 Heatherdowns Boulevard Toledo, OH 43614 419-213-2500
The Deputy Registrar officers of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are not impacted by this closing and are open for business at their regular business hours.
RELATED VIDEO: