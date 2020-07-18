2 Lucas Co. auto title offices closed due to positive COVID-19 tests

If you need any auto title services, you should go to the locations on Madison Avenue or Heatherdowns Boulevard.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Automobile and Watercraft Title offices in Sylvania and Oregon are closed after employees tested postive for COVID-19.

In accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all employees have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor any symptoms.

Any citizen in need of title-related transactions should contact or visit one of our remaining title offices listed below:

- Lucas County Auto Title 1600 Madison Avenue Toledo, OH 43604 419-213-8844

- Lucas County Auto Title 4465 Heatherdowns Boulevard Toledo, OH 43614 419-213-2500

The Deputy Registrar officers of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are not impacted by this closing and are open for business at their regular business hours.