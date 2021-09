Police say both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wood County Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of SR 199 and Mermill Rd. in Montgomery Twp. around 7 p.m.

Police say 43-year-old Magdalena Torres and passenger 18-year-old Aurelia Torres were pronounced dead at the scene when a vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign as was hit by a tractor trailer.