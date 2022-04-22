6 vehicle crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead, including 3-year-old girl

The crash happened near state Route 142.

Madison County, Ohio — A 25-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl died in a six-vehicle crash in Madison County on Friday.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. under the SR-142 bridge.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, six cars were stopped in traffic traveling eastbound on I-70 when a pickup truck hit the back of a car driven by Kevin Wagoner, 25, of Dayton, Ohio.

Wagoner's car then hit the back of another car and subsequently caught fire. This caused Wagoner's car to then hit a Freightliner before finally coming to a stop.

Wagoner and his passenger Mya Wagoner, 3, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Five other victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.