2 injured in rollover crash in west Toledo; alcohol believed to be involved

A driver lost control while speeding on Douglas Road, flipped and crashed. His passenger was extracted from the car and both men were taken to the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men are in the hospital tonight following a single-vehicle rollover crash in west Toledo early Saturday.

A driver heading south on Douglas Road lost control while speeding just before 2 a.m. The car flipped and struck a tree in a yard at the intersection of Ozark and Douglas roads.

The passenger was extracted from the vehicle by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews. Both men were taken to the hospital.

The full extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a Toledo Police Department sergeant on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.