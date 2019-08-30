MONROE, Mich. — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a Friday morning crash in Monroe.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Telegraph Rd. and W. Seventh St around 5:52 a.m.

Police say a Doge Ram pick-up driving northbound on S. Telegraph Rd. collided with a Ford Escape traveling westbound on W. Seventh St within the intersection.

Police say the driver of the Ford Escape was taken to Toledo Hospital in serious condition.

The passenger in the Ford Escape was also taken to Toledo Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured, according to police.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information into the crash should call Cpl. Don Brady at 734-243-7500 ext 7581, Lt. Paul Marks at 734-243-7521 or Ofc. Alex McKenzie at 734-243-7500 ext 7585.