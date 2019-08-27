TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police have located two girls who never showed up to school on Tuesday. The two were hiding at a grandmother's house, police say.

Police say Megan Bethal, 10, and Nevaeh Howard, 9, were walking to Edgewater School and walked past school property.

Police say they two are friends.The school contacted their parents when they never showed up for school.

Toledo Police searched the area and used a drone in an effort to find the two girls. Police say it’s standard procedure for them to search all they address they are known to be at.

They found the two girls at a grandmother's house, hiding behind the freezer. The pair since have been taken to school and are finishing up the school day in class.

TPD