FREMONT, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with the Fremont post were on the scene of two deadly crashes Tuesday morning.

One crash happened in Erie County on US 250 near Kalahari water park and resort; the other crash happened in Seneca County on SR 53 near Township Rd. 150.

Dispatchers said that one fatality occurred in each crash.

Southbound US 250 between SR 2 and Scheid is closed, as is SR 53 in both directions between CR 592 and CR 150.

In the Seneca County crash, authorities say the driver of a pickup crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi-trailer. The male driver of the pickup died in that accident. His identity has not yet been released.

Use SR 18 to SR 635 to SR 12 as a detour around the Seneca County crash.

