OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have died after a two-car crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in Ottawa County.

Wendy, Suter, 55 was driving northbound on State Route 105 and moved her left of center when it struck a car that was headed south on SR 105, driven by 50-year-old Sheri L. Walters.

A 17-year-old was in the car with Walters at the time of the crash.

Suter was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on scene.

Walters was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The teen was also transported to the same hospital. The condition of the teen is unknown.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

