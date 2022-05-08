2 dead, 1 critically injured following fiery head-on crash in Ashland County

Officials say a Chevy Silverado went left-of-center and struck a Ford F-450 on Route 302. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch before catching fire.

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead and another is fighting for her life following a car crash in Ashland County Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was headed westbound on State Route 302 in Jackson Township when it went left-of-center and struck a Ford F-450 head-on just before 3:45 p.m. Both trucks went off the road and into a ditch, where they each caught fire.

Of the three people in the Chevy, two of them -- 35-year-old Todd Brown II of Galion and 34-year-old Steven Kubyako of Grennwich -- were pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger, a 23-year-old Mansfield woman, was taken to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say none of the three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Ford, a 50-year-old Dundee man, was treated and released after suffering minor injuries. Route 302 was closed for about three hours after the incident, with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies assisting in the area.

The matter remains under investigation.