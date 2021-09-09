2 men killed after Sprinter van hits semi-trailer, gets stuck underneath it on Ohio Turnpike

A Sprinter van struck a semi-trailer, becoming lodged under the big rig, which pulled over to the side of the road with the van attached to the trailer.

SWANTON, Ohio — Two Chicago men are dead after the van in which they were traveling struck a semi-trailer, getting stuck underneath it.

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the fatal crash, which occurred in Fulton County's Dover Township. Troopers responded to a crash at milepost 34.3 westbound just before 11 p.m Wednesday.

According to troopers, a 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van became lodged under the trailer. The semi pulled over to the north side of the road with the van attached to the trailer.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Amadou Diarra, 52, of Laramie, Wyoming, was uninjured.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, Krzysztof M. Augustynski, 44, of Chicago, and his passenger, Lukasz Pasierbowicz, 40, also of Chicago, both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.