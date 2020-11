The crash happened sometime around 6 a.m. Friday on Telegraph near Alexis Rd. The injured driver's condition is unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital Friday morning following a two-car crash in west Toledo.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Telegraph near Alexis Rd.

At least two people were involved in the crash and one has been injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

As of 7 a.m., the scene was nearly clear.