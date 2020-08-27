x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

2 bodies found in vehicle in parking lot near The Docks

When police arrived on scene they found a man and woman, both deceased in a blue sedan in the parking lot on Boers Boyer Way.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Flashing Police Light

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a vehicle parked near The Docks in Toledo Wednesday night.

Police say they were dispatched to reports of a person down at The Docks 16 Main Street around 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Brandon Beltran of Wisconsin and an unidentified woman in a blue sedan in the parking lot on Boers Boyer Way across from The Docks.

 Officers say based upon evidence at the scene, the incident is being investigated as an overdose. 

Related Articles