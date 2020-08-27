2 bodies found in vehicle in parking lot near The Docks

When police arrived on scene they found a man and woman, both deceased in a blue sedan in the parking lot on Boers Boyer Way.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a vehicle parked near The Docks in Toledo Wednesday night.

Police say they were dispatched to reports of a person down at The Docks 16 Main Street around 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Brandon Beltran of Wisconsin and an unidentified woman in a blue sedan in the parking lot on Boers Boyer Way across from The Docks.