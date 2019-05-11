OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Ottawa Co. found suspected drugs in their vehicle.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says around 1:20 p.m., a vehicle going eastbound on Elmore Eastern Road was going 60 mph when it when through the stop sign and almost hit a southbound vehicle in the side.

After stopping the vehicle, the driver told officers that is license was possibly suspended.

When officers ran the man's information, they also found had multiple felony warrants in Ohio.

He was arrested for driving under suspension, reckless operation and the felony warrants.

A K-9 officer was also brought to the scene and found four grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected marijuana and about $1,700 of cash in the female passenger's purse.

A further search also found about 34 various Schedule IV prescription pills in the purse that the female was not prescribed.

Schedule IV drugs have a low potential for drug abuse and are currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States.

The female passenger was also arrested, and both are being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.