BERKEY, Ohio — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Ohio 295 at Brint Road, in the village of Berkey. The crash happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

According to the patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by 19-year old Cullen Lumberzer of Metamora was eastbound on Brint Road at Ohio 295. A 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year old Emily White of Berkey, was southbound on Ohio 295. The patrol says Lumberzer failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by White.

Both vehicles went off the right side of Ohio 295. Once off the right side of the road, White struck a utility box and Lumberzer struck a utility pole. Lumberzer was pronounced deceased at the scene and White was transported to Flower Hospital.

White was wearing a seat belt and Lumberzer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash and no charges have been filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Richfield Township Fire Department and EMS, Springfield Township Fire Department, Sylvania Township Fire Department and EMS, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Piasecki’s Towing, VJ’s Towing, Ohio Edison, and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

