What's that noise in the sky at night?

Fighter jets from the Toledo-based Air National Guard unit will fly over parts of Michigan and northwest Ohio beginning Monday evening.

Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct night training in the skies over northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan this week.

Beginning Monday night and continuing through Thursday, area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 11 p.m.. The night training may include the use of flares.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

Also, the 180th will conduct other defense exercises over northwest Ohio and Michigan Monday evening.

People who live near the Bad Axe, Mich., area may hear and see fighter jets between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.. The jets may be in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.

Issues with weather also could prompt authorities to change the time of the exercise.

Based at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport the 180th Fighter Wing's mission includes supporting NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations.

