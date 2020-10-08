180th Fighter Wing to perform night flights this week

The training will take place from Monday, Aug. 10 until Thursday, Aug. 13.

SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to begin conducting training flights at night this week.

The training will take place from Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13, weather permitting.

Leaders with the 180th are warning residents that they may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about midnight throughout the week.

Training flights usually take place during the day, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their training.