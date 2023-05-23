180th Fighter Wing training exercise scheduled for Wednesday morning over NW Ohio, SE Michigan

During the training exercise, fighter jets will be tracking a simulated threat aircraft over the Sandusky area, and the areas of Hillsdale and Coldwater in Michigan.

SWANTON, Ohio — The skies over northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan will be a little more active than usual Wednesday morning.

The 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, is scheduled to perform an air defense exercise from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Ohio Air National Guard fighter jets may be seen or heard in the areas of Sandusky, and Hillsdale and Coldwater in Michigan during the unit's training exercise.

The response capability test will involve fighter jets from the 180th flying in close proximity to a civil air patrol aircraft simulating a potential threat, according to a news advisory from the fighter wing.

The exercise will serve as an evaluation of the 180th's response and coordination procedures to a simulated potential threat aircraft, known as a Track of Interest.

While the WTOL 11 Weather team forecasts a mild and sunny morning Wednesday, the exercise flights may be relocated, delayed or canceled if there is inclement weather.

