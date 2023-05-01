Sirens, booms, fighter jet training all part of exercise for 180th Fighter Wing this week

The Air National Guard unit stationed in Swanton will conduct large-scale readiness exercises beginning Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Aug. 5, 2022.

The 180th Fighter Wing has announced it will participate in a large-scale readiness exercise beginning Thursday and lasting through Sunday at the unit's base in Swanton.

Officials with the Ohio Air National Guard unit described the exercise as full-scale assessment of the unit's "ability to survive and operate in challenged environments."

People near the base may see and hear increased activity at and around the base during the exercise. This may include increased traffic in the area.

Residents also may hear noise from sirens and loud speakers, as well as loud booms, all of which are part of the simulated training scenarios in the exercise.

F-16 fighter jets will be taking off and landing at various times throughout the week as the wing conducts 24-hour operations.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct enhanced training operations.

Regulations require at least two readiness exercises over a five-year period. The trainings, in addition to real world deployments and training exercises, ensure Air National Guard Wings are trained, equipped and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, anywhere, at any time, in support of U.S. National Defense Strategies.

Based at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport the 180th Fighter Wing's mission includes supporting NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.